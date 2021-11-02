Stove repair

The stove is one of the most important kitchen appliances, Its repair requires special knowledge and skills, If your stove is broken and you are looking for a repairman, follow this article, We recommend Dr Achar repair shop to repair stove.

Types of stoves

- desktop gas

Desktop gas has many fans due to its beauty and impact on home decoration, Repairing this type of gas is very important and we must get help from skilled technicians and repairmen to repair it

- Oven gas

Due to the increasing use of foods that need to be cooked in the oven, such as pizza, cakes, and fried chicken, etc., the use of this type of stove in homes has increased

- Furnished stove

Furnished gas stove or gas stove is another type of gas stove

Ways and means to prevent the stove from breaking down?

You should take care of the stove plate to prevent damage to the stove and increase its life, Check your stove flame caps regularly, Note that the blue flames of the stove indicate that it is healthy Clean the pilot and flame debris with a toothpick.

Common problems in stoves

1. The stove does not turn on

The most important way to solve this problem is to clean the stove, because the paths may be blocked and cleaning the stove will solve the problem, To clean, remove grease from the surface of the stove with water and vinegar, you can use a soft towel and clean the closed paths with a toothpick.

2. The stove smokes

Heavy smoke from the stove, in addition to a bad effect on the smell and taste of food can be a sign of fire, which is a dangerous issue and you should seek help from a repairman immediately to solve this problem.

3. The stove lighter does not light up

Disconnection of the wires that control the lighter can be one of the reasons for this problem. If the disconnected wires are replaced, this problem will be solved and the stove will work well.

4. Stove burners do not light up

If the burners have a problem and do not work, there is probably a problem with the lighter. To solve this problem, make sure that the lighters are healthy,Replace them if they are not healthy.

5. The color of the stove flame is not blue

The burners may be in the wrong place and not in place, The grooves from which the flame comes out may be blocked and need to be cleaned.

6. The kitchen environment smells of gas

The smell of gas in the kitchen environment is unpleasant, to solve this problem, make sure that the gas hose is healthy and make sure that it is installed properly.

7. How to clean your stove oven?

Turn on your oven for 30 minutes (at 250 degrees), this will melt the grease left in the oven, then clean the inside of the oven with warm water and some suitable detergent, wipe the appliance with a dry cloth.

