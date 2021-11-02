Youth unemployment rate rises in summer

TEHRAN – The unemployment rate for people aged 18 to 35 has risen from 15.6 percent in spring to 17.6 percent in summer, according to a report released by the Statistical Center.

The jobless rate among of the same age group reached 31 percent in summer from 27.8 percent in spring, the report added.

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate for young men rose from 12.9 percent to 14.6 percent.

Last year, the unemployment rate of people aged 18 to 35 was estimated at 16.7 percent, with 27.9 percent related to women and 14.1 percent related to men.

Joblessness on the rise

The latest employment report released by the Statistical Center reflects the growing trend of unemployment in Iran.

Iran’s unemployment rate has been above 10 percent for the last 10 years. This summer (June 22-September 22), the working population amounted to 62,976,422 people (all people between 15 and 65 years old), which shows that their number has increased by about 709,000 compared to last summer.

However, the active population accounted for 25,900,000 people, whose number has decreased by 0.7 percent compared to last summer. Among the active population, more than 23.4 million people were employed, which has declined by 0.6 percent compared to last summer, a difference of more than 130,000 employees.

There were 2,496,086 unemployed people in the country during summer, showing an increase of 0.1 percent compared to last summer when the number of unemployed was 2,477,350. So, the unemployment rate has risen from 9.5 to 9.6 percent.

During the spring (March 21- June 21), the active population was estimated at 25,967,000 people, the unemployed were about 2,291,604 people and the unemployment rate was 8.8 percent. Also, the number of employees was 23,676,000, demonstrating an increase of 713,000 people.

Overall, what has happened shows a decrease in the active population over the last two years.

Iran’s unemployment rate has been above 10 percent for the last 10 years, and this rate is estimated to have peaked in 2014, when estimates reached 14 percent, according to Statista website.

In 2020, Iran's unemployment rate was estimated to amount to 10.96 percent of the total labor force.

The country’s economy has also been in a recession, which has exacerbated the difficulties to meet the employment demands of its inhabitants.

In times of a struggling economy, it is typically more difficult to create jobs and introduce people to the labor force.

