Iran beat Saudi Arabia in Qatar handball tournament

TEHRAN - Iran national handball team started the four-team Qatar handball tournament with a 24-16 win over Saudi Arabia.

Iran are scheduled to meet Kuwait on Thursday and meet hosts Qatar on Saturday.

The tournament is being held in Doha from Nov. 2 to 6.

Iran prepare for the 2022 Asian Men's Handball Championship which is scheduled to be held from Jan. 18 to 31, 2022 in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

Iran are leading by Spanish coach Montoya Montoya Fernandez since July.