Lithographic prints, manuscripts restored in Tehran palace

TEHRAN – A total of 100 lithographic prints as well as three historical manuscripts, being kept in the library of Tehran’s Niavaran Palace, have recently been restored.

The project aimed to maintain the integrity and protection of historical objects, adopt preventive shield strategies, and implement restoration activities as well, CHTN reported on Friday.

A team of cultural heritage experts supervised the project which took six months to be completed, the report added.

Because paper works have a low resistance to harmful factors, they require constant maintenance and scientific restoration in order to increase their lifespan.

Niavaran Cultural-Historical Complex, covering an area of about eleven hectares, is composed of several landmark buildings, museums, and monuments constructed in the 19th and 20th centuries during the Pahlavi and late Qajar eras.

The history of the palace complex stretches back to about 280 years ago when Fath-Ali Shah of the Qajar Dynasty ordered for a summer residence to be built over the then countryside area of the capital. The two-story Ahmad Shahi Pavilion is one of the highlights of the complex.

The main palace of the complex was originally erected for royal ceremonies and gatherings. However, it later turned into the resident of the second king of Pahlavi king, Mohammad Reza Shah, and his family.

With an area of 9,000 square meters, the palace is entirely adorned with magnificent plasterwork, mirrorwork, and tilework. Its architecture boasts a blend of pre-and post-Islamic art.

Its beautifully decorated and fully furnished interior features loads of artworks such as precious paintings and sculptures by Iranian and foreign artists.



ABU/AFM