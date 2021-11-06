Tehran to host intl. conference on science museums

TEHRAN – The Iranian National Museum of Science and Technology will be hosting the 48th CIMUSET Conference in Tehran on November 7-11.

CIMUSET, the International Committee for Museums and Collections of Science and Technology, is an International Council of Museums (ICOM) committee composed of museum professionals from the fields of science and technology.

The Iranian National Museum of Science and Technology as a developing academic center plays a role in different social concerns like environmental issues by making connections between different stakeholders and informing the public about their role in improving the environment and solving environmental issues.

Held with a theme of “museums and environmental concerns, new insights”, the conference will gather a diverse group to share their interests in science, museums, and the environment enabling new connections between practitioners and researchers across national and cultural boundaries, ISNA reported.

The event focuses on museums and improving public understanding of environmental issues, museums and environmental education, museums and environmental citizenship, museums and sustainable environment, museum exhibition about environmental issues and museums, environment and emergent crises (COVID-19).

A total of 34 approved papers from different countries (Iran, Italy, Pakistan, Denmark, Brazil, India, Turkey, USA, Germany) will be presented based on the conference themes.

In line with negotiations held at the 47th CIMUSET in Tokyo, the Iranian National Museum of Science and Technology was selected as the host to the 48th annual conference, while due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, it is being held virtually with a one-year delay.

