Italy’s Artissima showcasing works by Iranian artists 

TEHRAN – Works by 17 Iranian artists in various media are on display at Artissima, Italy’s most important contemporary art fair.

Since its establishment in 1994, Artissima has combined the presence of an international market with a focus on experimentation and research.

The Iranian artists have been selected by the galleries Inja, O, Ab-Anbar, Mohsen and +2 (Dastan Basement), all located in Tehran.

Ab-Anbar, +2 and Mohsen are participating in the main section of Artissima, which brings together outstanding galleries from the international art world. Established names offer collectors and art lovers an event of the highest quality in this category.

Sassan Abri, Majid Biglari, Samira Hodai, Amir-Nasr Kamguyan and Behrang Samadzadegan are showcasing their works by Mohsen Gallery.

+2 has taken works by Fereidun Ave, Seroj Barseghian, Maryam Eivazi, Bita Fayyazi, Asal Peirovi and Mohammad Piryai to the exhibition, which will end on Sunday.

Works by Majid Fat’hizadeh and Hesam Samavatian have been placed on view by Ab-Anbar Gallery at the fair located in Turin.

Inja Gallery is showcasing works by Negar Farajiani and Abolfazl Haruni in New Entries, a section that presents the most interesting emerging galleries from the international art scene, which have been open less than 5 years and are taking part in Artissima for the first time.

O Gallery has taken works by Ashkan Sanei and Farniaz Zaker to Dialogue, a category that is reserved for emerging galleries or galleries with an experimental approach applying with either a monographic booth or with a dialogue of works by 2 artists.

Galleries from around the world participate in Artissima every year. In addition to the categories Main Section, Dialogue/Monologue, New Entries, Art Spaces & Editions, Artissima is also composed of three art sections, headed by a board of international curators and museum directors, devoted to emerging artists (Present Future), drawings (Disegni) and rediscovering the great pioneers of contemporary art (Back to the Future).

Beginning in 2020 the three curated sections are virtually hosted on the Artissima XYZ digital platform, accompanied in 2021 by a physical collective display within the exhibition pavilion.

The fair is curated by Artissima Srl, a company connected with the Fondazione Torino Musei.

Photo: Works from Behrang Samadzadegan’s series “Heading Utopia; Chapter 2: The Spring That Never Came” on view in an exhibition organized at Mohsen Gallery from July 2 to 21, 2021.

MMS/YAW

