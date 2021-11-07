Identity of Lalejin as ‘world pottery capital’ should be preserved, mayor says

TEHRAN – It is vital to maintain the identity of Lalejin as the ‘world pottery capital’, the mayor of the north-central Iranian city has announced.

To ensure pottery remains the most important industry in the region, it needs to be promoted better, CHTN quoted Seyyed Majid Musavi as saying on Sunday.

Molds should also be avoided as much as possible when it comes to producing hand-made crafts, the official added.

“Lalejin must re-organize activate workshops and its pottery museums, which has been closed in recent years,” he noted.

It is necessary to allocate special funds to all of these, he mentioned.

Located in Hamedan province, west-central Iran, Lalejin is one of the most essential centers for the production of earthenware and ceramics in the country, which held an 80 percent share of the province’s exports.

Lalejin celebrated its registration as the world pottery capital in 2016, a privilege given by jurors of the UNESCO-affiliated World Crafts Council.

Wide-ranging handicrafts

With 14 entries, Iran ranks first globally for the number of cities and villages registered by the World Crafts Council, as China with seven entries, Chile with four, and India with three ones come next.

The Islamic Republic exported $427 million worth of handicrafts during the first eleven months of the calendar year 1398. Of the figure, some $190 million was earned via suitcase trade (allowed for customs-free and tax-free transfer) through 20 provinces, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts.

Ceramics, pottery vessels, handwoven cloths as well as personal ornamentations with precious and semi-precious gemstones are traditionally exported to Iraq, Afghanistan, Germany, the U.S., the UK, and other countries.

