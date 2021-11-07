IRCS provides medical services to Mali

TEHRAN – The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) provided free health services to the deprived Malians residing in the Sego region.

A total of 1,230 people received health services at the IRCS centers in Mali, head of IRCS health center Khalil Mokhtari said, IRNA reported on Sunday.

At present, the IRCS provides medical services to people in 13 Asian, African, and Latin American countries. General practitioners, ENT specialists, internal medicine specialists, neurologists, pediatricians, dermatologists, optometrists, nurses, and midwives were among the medical staff in the IRCS team, he explained.

Earlier in September, Malian Health Minister Dieminatou Sangare appreciated the services provided by the health center of the IRCS in the African country.

Sangare appreciating the services of the IRCS expressed hope that the humanitarian activities of the center in Mali will expand.

IRCS services worldwide

Currently, some 14 medical facilities are offering humanitarian, relief, and health services to the deprived people in 13 countries, including Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, the United Arab Emirates, Bolivia, Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone, Ghana, Congo, Kenya, Lebanon, Mali, Niger, and Ecuador.

The IRCS polyclinic center includes various departments such as laboratory, pharmacy, radiology and physiotherapy, and general practitioners along with obstetricians, gynecologists, internal medicine, pediatrics, ophthalmologists, and dentists.

One of the most important points in establishing medical centers abroad is that all of these centers are self-governing and earn their income by providing services to patients in the mentioned countries,” Karim Hemmati, IRCS head, noted on January 13.

