New Persian translation of Stephen King’s “Later” appears in Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – A new Persian translation of American writer Stephen King’s novel “Later” has been published in Tehran.

Ruzgar is the publisher of the book rendered into Persian by Zahra Chaflaki. The publisher Azarbad has previously released a Persian rendition of the book by Amir-Hossein Qazi.

The son of a struggling single mother, Jamie Conklin just wants an ordinary childhood. But Jamie is no ordinary child. Born with an unnatural ability his mom urges him to keep secret, Jamie can see what no one else can see and learn what no one else can learn. But the cost of using this ability is higher than Jamie can imagine - as he discovers when an NYPD detective draws him into the pursuit of a killer who has threatened to strike from beyond the grave.

“Later” is Stephen King at his finest, a terrifying and touching story of innocence lost and the trials that test our sense of right and wrong.

With echoes of King’s classic novel “It”, “Later” is a powerful, haunting, unforgettable exploration of what it takes to stand up to evil in all the faces it wears.

King is a short-story writer, whose books were credited with reviving the genre of horror fiction in the late 20th century.

King graduated from the University of Maine in 1970 with a bachelor’s degree in English. While writing short stories, he supported himself by teaching and working as a janitor, among other jobs.

His first published novel, “Carrie”, about a tormented teenage girl gifted with telekinetic powers, appeared in 1974 and was an immediate popular success.

Photo: Front cover of the new Persian translation of Stephen King’s novel “Later”.

