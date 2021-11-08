Goudarzi appointed new head of TSE

TEHRAN- Board of directors at Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) appointed Mahmoud Goudarzi as the new head of the exchange.

Goudarzi became the official head of TSE two months after he took office as the acting head of the entity replacing Ali Sahraei, IRIB reported.

The Tehran Stock Exchange is Iran's largest stock exchange, which first opened in 1967. TSE is a founding member of the Federation of Euro-Asian Stock Exchanges.

EF/MA