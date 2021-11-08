“The Sailor Who Fell from Grace with the Sea” published in Persian

TEHRAN – Japanese writer Yukio Mishima’s 1963 novel “The Sailor Who Fell from Grace with the Sea” has been published in Persian.

Rendered into Persian by Maryam Rezai, the novel has been released by the Sang Publishing House.

“The Sailor Who Fell from Grace with the Sea” tells the tale of a band of savage thirteen-year-old boys who reject the adult world as illusory, hypocritical and sentimental, and train themselves in a brutal callousness they call “objectivity”.

When the mother of one of them begins an affair with a ship’s officer, he and his friends idealize the man at first; but it is not long before they conclude that he is in fact soft and romantic. They regard their disappointment in him as an act of betrayal on his part and react violently.

Mishima was born in Tokyo in 1925. He graduated from Tokyo Imperial University’s School of Jurisprudence in 1947.

His first published book, “The Forest in Full Bloom”, appeared in 1944 and he established himself as a major author with “Confessions of a Mask” published in 1949.

From then until his death, he continued to publish novels, short stories and plays each year.

His crowning achievement, the Sea of Fertility tetralogy, which contains the novels “Spring Snow”, “Runaway Horses”, “The Temple of Dawn” and “The Decay of the Angel”, is considered one of the definitive works of twentieth-century Japanese fiction.

In 1970, at the age of forty-five and the day after completing the last novel in the Fertility series, Mishima committed seppuku (ritual suicide), a spectacular death that attracted worldwide attention.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Yukio Mishima’s novel “The Sailor Who Fell from Grace with the Sea”.

MMS/YAW