Over 120 rural textures reorganized across Iran

TEHRAN – The historical and valuable texture of more than 120 villages across Iran has so far been reinforced, an official with Iran’s municipalities and village administrators has announced.

The projects have been carried out according to the approved guidelines and framework for enhancing rural value and preserving the indigenous architecture of the villages, IRNA quoted Ashkan Jafar-Karimi as saying on Tuesday.

Given the critical role that valuable rural textures and traditional architecture play in the development of rural tourism in the country, he expressed hope that rural identity and architecture would be preserved in the countryside and villages, especially the texture of historical significance.

Home to thousands of ancient villages, Iran perfectly suits the tastes of many domestic and even international vacationers who are seeking unique natural experiences, unspoiled landscapes, stay in authentic accommodation, and feel local lifestyles.

Sightseers may stop for a rest with a rural or nomadic family for a while or enjoy an independent stay and assist them with day-to-day life. It also opens up an opportunity to feel rustic routines, their agriculture, traditions, arts, and culture whose magic know-hows passed down from generation to generation.

Back in September, the Iranian villages of Kharanaq, Barandaq, and Lark were nominated for the ‘Best Tourism Villages’ label, which the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) is projected to grant to a selection of rural destinations across the globe.

The World Tourism Organization aims to turn the spotlight on the “uniqueness” of each village to make tourism a means for further development in rural areas.

“Tourism can be a driver of positive change for rural communities all around the world.” According to UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili, tourism can be a driver of positive change for rural communities all around the world.

“We want to recognize the uniqueness of each village and showcase the best initiatives to make tourism a means for a better future in rural areas. As we restart tourism, we work to ensure that we leave no one - and no village- behind.”

The organization aims to select the best examples of rural villages harnessing the power of tourism to provide opportunities and safeguard their communities, local traditions, and heritage. The initiative seeks to identify villages taking innovative and transformative approaches to tourism in rural areas in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

With the vision of making tourism a positive force for transformation, rural development, and community wellbeing, ‘Best Tourism Villages by UNWTO’ aims to maximize the contribution of the sector to reducing regional inequalities and fighting against rural depopulation. It also seeks to advance the role of tourism in valuing and safeguarding rural villages along with their associated landscapes, knowledge systems, biological and cultural diversity, local values, and activities, including gastronomy.

ABU/AFM