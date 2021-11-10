Private sectors of Iran, Pakistan hold meeting to discuss expansion of ties

TEHRAN – Representatives of the Iranian private sector met with a trade delegation from Pakistan on Wednesday to discuss ways of expanding trade relations between the two sides, the portal of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) reported.

In the meeting which was attended by Syed Muhammad Tariq Huda, head of the Customs Administration of Pakistan, the heads of the Zahedan and Quetta chambers of commerce, as well as the director-general of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO)’s Asia-Pacific Trade Development Office, and representatives of related organizations and committees, the attendees discussed problems, opportunities and trade capacities between the two countries.

Speaking in the meeting, ICCIMA Board Member Gholam-Hossein Jamili underlined the positive relations between the two countries and noted that recent conditions and the desire of officials and chambers of commerce of the two countries to develop economic cooperation, promise the beginning of a new chapter in economic and trade relations between the two countries.

He said that considering the political relations between the two nations, economic relations are not desirable and major steps should be taken to boost the trade ties.

The official noted that customs processes should be facilitated in order to develop the trade between the two sides.

Tariq Huda for his part pointed to the existing capacity for economic and tourism cooperation between the two countries, noting that today the volume of official trade between the two countries is more than $1 billion and could be increased to $5 billion.

Photo: Head of Pakistan Customs Administration Syed Muhammad Tariq Huda (L) and ICCIMA Board Member Gholam-Hossein Jamili.