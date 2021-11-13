Tehran webinar to put the spotlight on digitalized manuscripts

TEHRAN – On Sunday, a Tehran webinar will be turning the spotlight on the digitalized manuscripts and the latest ways to benefit from them to preserve cultural heritage elements.

Titled “eCodicology”, the event is scheduled to discuss the development, testing, and optimization of new algorithms that automatically recognize macro and microstructural elements of manuscript pages and embed them in the metadata of the images.

The webinar will be attended by Dr. Saloumeh Gholami who is a professor for Minority Languages at the Linguistics, Cultures and Arts Goethe University Frankfurt, CHTN reported.

This method uses various image processing and feature extraction techniques which allows to detect and extract various layout features of digitized manuscript pages. As a result, humanities scholars can analyze and find new hidden relationships in thousands of pages of medieval manuscripts.

eCodicology exceeds the established standards of the virtual reconstruction of historic libraries, which aim for the reunion, textual preparation, and presentation of the collection.

Iran is home to hundreds of thousands of treasured historical manuscripts. During the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20), a total of 2800 folios of manuscripts and historical documents were restored by panels of experts at the National Library of and Archives.

The restored documents include 110 endowment letters, 41 handwritten books, important letters related to the Qajar-era (1789–1925), and photographs of European queens and princes from the 1880s.

AFM