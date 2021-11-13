Iran’s Nikoeimajd handed four-year doping ban

TEHRAN - Iranian Para athletics athlete Mehran Nikoeimajd has been suspended for a period of four years by International Paralympic Committee (IPC) for committing an anti-doping rule violation (ADRV).

Nikoeimajd was stripped of his silver medal he won in the 2019 World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai, the UAE.

The athlete was found to have committed an ADRV pursuant to IPC Anti-Doping Code Article 2.2 of the IF Rules: Use or Attempted Use by an Athlete of a Prohibited Substance or a Prohibited Method, Paralympic.org reported.

A WADA-accredited laboratory reported an adverse analytical finding, under the Prohibited Method class M2 Chemical and Physical Manipulation for urine substitution. The relevant sample was collected out-of-competition from the athlete prior to the Dubai 2019 World Para Athletics Championships. The independent Anti-Doping Tribunal found that the athlete was not able to adequately explain why his sample that was received at the lab was not consistent with urine.

As a result of his violation, the shot putter will be ineligible for competition for four years from Sept. 7, 2020 to Sept. 6, 2024. The results obtained by the Athlete from the date the Sample was collected will also be disqualified, with all resulting consequences, including forfeiture of any medals, points and prizes.