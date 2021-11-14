Brilliance comes from struggle, the future arises from the past

The 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) convened its sixth plenary session in Be?ing from November 8 to 11, 2021. At the session, the Central Committee considered and adopted the Resolution on the Major Achievements and Historical Experience of the Party over the Past Century.

The CPC is a Marxist ruling party that attaches great importance to and is also good at reviewing historical experience. At every important historical moment and critical juncture, the CPC must review history, sum up experience, and draw wisdom and strength to move forward. The session was an important and milestone meeting held on the occasion of the CPC’s centenary and during a critical period for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. The session summed up valuable historical experience of the CPC in the past century, mainly covering ten aspects: upholding the CPC’s leadership, putting the people first, advancing theoretical innovation, staying independent, following the Chinese path, maintaining a global vision, breaking new ground, standing up for ourselves, promoting the united front, and remaining committed to self-reform. The ten aspects are a complete and interconnected unity, a “golden key” to interpret “Why is China successful”, and a spiritual wealth created by the CPC and the Chinese people.

China will continue to uphold the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind and the purpose of maintaining world peace The past century witnessed great strides and continued struggles by the CPC, which leads the Chinese people to find a development path that suits their own national realities, achieving national independence, national prosperity and people’s happiness. The CPC has fundamentally changed the future and destiny of the Chinese people and opened up the right path to realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. China’s political civilization and political system must be deeply rooted in China’s social soil. Copying other countries’ political systems will not work, and will even ruin the country’s future and destiny. Democracy is not the patent owned by Western countries, nor can it be defined by Western countries. It is undemocratic in itself to measure the colorful political systems in the world with a single ruler and to examine the colorful political civilization of mankind with a monotonous eye. People of the world have seen it more and more clearly that some countries blatantly impose its so-called model of democracy on others, which can hardly fit or stand and cause severe disasters and sufferings to the countries and peoples. The Chinese people have a high degree of self-confidence in China’s political system, and the fundamental reason is that the whole-process people’s democracy in China is a democracy with high democratic content, sufficient democratic quality, and endorsement of the Chinese people. This is the true people’s democracy.

In recent years, major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics has been promoted on all fronts, the concept of a human community with a shared future has become a banner leading trend of the times and human progress, and China’s international influence, appeal, and power to shape have increased significantly. The great achievements made by the Chinese people under the leadership of the CPC have provided tremendous opportunities and strong impetus into development of the world. As China’s iconic initiative, BRI has become a popular international public product and cooperation platform. BRI is not China’s solo, but a symphony by all relevant countries. At present, there is a huge shortfall in infrastructure investment in the world, especially in developing countries. China welcomes all countries to participate in the BRI cooperation, and is open to international cooperation initiatives that are conducive to strengthening connectivity and achieving common development. China believes that the BRI cooperation is suitable for the countries along the routes, has unique advantages and attractiveness, and will surely move more steadily and sustainably as well as bear more mutually beneficial outcomes.

Looking forward, the CPC will have a precise grasp of historical trends, fully implement Xi Jinping’s thoughts on socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, stand firm in ideals and convictions, and stay true to its founding mission. CPC will remain modest and prudent, guard against arrogance and rashness, and work hard, while not be intimidated by any risks or led astray by any distraction. With the determination to never let up until the goals reached and the attitude that the last leg of the journey marks the halfway point only, CPC will make unremitting efforts to advance the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

In the new era, China will continue to uphold the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind and the purpose of maintaining world peace and promoting common development, continue to promote independent major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics and unswervingly promote high-quality BRI cooperation. China will always strive for being a builder of world peace, contributor to global development, and the defender of the international order.

China’s historical achievements are inseparable from the support of international friends, and China’s future development will also go with partners from other countries. China is willing to share governance experience with friends from all over the world, deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields, and work together to build an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world that enjoys lasting peace, universal security, and common prosperity to promote the building of a community with a shared future of mankind.