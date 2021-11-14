Iran, Romania seeking enhanced scientific, technological co-op

TEHRAN – Iranian Deputy Science Minister Hashem Dadashpour and Romanian Ambassador to Tehran Mirella Carmen Greco discussed ways to develop scientific and technological cooperation between the two countries.

During a meeting in Tehran on Sunday, the officials exchanged views in order to promote scientific, academic, and student interactions, as well as mutual cooperation, to introduce the study capacities in Iranian and Romanian universities, and award scholarships to students.

Evaluating the universities of the two countries and launching study opportunities for students were other topics of the meeting.

Dadashpour expressed readiness to enhance cooperation regarding the exchange of professors and students.

“Considering the 120-year relationship between the two countries, the most important request of Romania from is more cooperation between the universities of the two countries, exchange of students, professors and cultural exchanges,” Carmen Greco said.

Due to the fact that Romanian universities have suitable conditions and standards for foreign students, in the evaluation of universities, which is done every year by the Ministry of Science of Iran, more Romanian universities should be evaluated, she added.

Iranian universities making progress

Most recently, fifteen universities from Iran have been listed among the best institutions worldwide, by the U.S. News and World Report Best Global Universities rankings 2022.

The Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Graduate Employability Rankings 2022 list has been released, which included three Iranian universities out of a total of 550 institutes worldwide that highlighted graduate employment processes.

Some 41 Iranian universities in engineering sciences and 12 universities in computer sciences have made a place among the top 1,188 universities in the world with the announcement of Higher Education World University Rankings 2022 by subject.

It also has introduced 59 Iranian universities among the top institutions in World University Rankings 2022.

The THE Education Young University Rankings 2021 listed 26 Iranian institutions among the world’s best universities that are 50 years old or younger.

Moreover, some 34 Iranian universities and institutions were listed among the top 1,000 in the world, according to Shanghai Ranking’s Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) 2021.

