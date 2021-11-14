“The Comfort Book” published for Persian readers

TEHRAN – English writer Matt Haig’s non-fiction work “The Comfort Book” has been published in Persian.

Maryam Fattahzadeh has translated the book published by Chatrang.

It is a small book for anyone in search of hope, looking for a path to a more meaningful life, or in need of encouragement.

Happiness occurs when you forget who you’re expected to be. And what you're expected to do. Happiness is an accident of self-acceptance. It’s the warm breeze you feel when you open the door to who you are.

Years ago, Matt Haig began writing notes to his future self. These notes were meant as gifts to his future self: offerings of hope to help himself through anything from the darkest periods of his life to a not-so-great day.

As time went on, he added new thoughts and stories, and he turned them into “The Comfort Book” so that everyone could draw on this well of reassurance and encouragement.

Each of its short meditations gives a new perspective on life and all of its highs and lows, small islands of hope for anyone looking for a more fulfilling, more uplifting way through life.

Incorporating a diverse array of sources from across the world, history, science and his own experiences, Haig offers warmth and reassurance, reminding us to slow down and appreciate the beauty and unpredictability of existence.

Haig is also a novelist. His multi-award winning, popular first novel for children, “Shadow Forest”, was published in 2007 and its sequel, “The Runaway Troll”, in 2009. His most recent children’s novel, “To Be A Cat” was published in 2012.

Photo: This combination photo shows English writer Matt Haig and the front cover of the Persian translation of his non-fiction work “The Comfort Book”.

