Iran REC 2021 slated to start on November 20

TEHRAN - The 6th edition of Iran's International Renewable Energy Conference and Exhibition (Iran REC 2021) is scheduled to be held during November 20-21 in Tehran by Iran Renewable Energy Association, the portal of the Energy Ministry, Paven, reported.

This international conference and exhibition will be held with the aim of examining the challenges facing the development of renewable energies in Iran and providing solutions to improve the business environment in this area during the coronavirus pandemic and amid sanctions.

The event is going to cover various areas and topics including the policies and programs of the 13th government for the development of renewable energy, the challenges of the renewable energy market in the country and ways out of the current situation, new financing methods, and encouraging large industries to invest in renewable power plants to supply electricity, renewable energy industry policies, and the latest developments in the renewable energy technology across the world.

As reported, at the opening of the exhibition, the country’s top companies active in the field of renewables will be rewarded with the National Renewable Energy Award which has been designed and provided by the Iran Renewable Energy Association in collaboration with the Energy Ministry, Iran's Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (known as SATBA), Vice Presidency for Science and Technology and other relevant organizations.

This award is aimed at motivating the development of renewable energy in the country, raising public awareness about renewable energies, recognizing successful national examples of renewable energy development, and helping to form and complete the renewable energy ecosystem in the country.

Renewables account for about seven percent of Iran’s total power generation, versus natural gas’ 90 percent share.

Based on Iran’s Sixth Five-Year National Development Plan (2016-2021), the country was aiming for 5,000 megawatts (MW) increase in renewable capacity to meet growing domestic demand and expand its presence in the regional electricity market.

But in the final year of the plan, only one-fifth of the figure has been achieved.

Iran was supposed to become a regional hub in the field of energy in the past Iranian calendar decade (March 2011-March 2021), but evidence shows that the country is facing a shortage even in the supply of electricity inside the country, an issue that many believe that could be achieved by developing renewable energy and increasing efficiency of the thermal power plants.

