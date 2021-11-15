Cultural heritage experts on standby following Hormozgan earthquake

TEHRAN –Cultural heritage experts are on standby following a powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake that rattled Fin county, southern Hormozgan province, on Sunday.

Due to the severity of the earthquake and the significance of historical buildings, teams of experts have been dispatched to the region to inspect any possible harms to historical sites of the province, the provincial tourism chief Sohrab Banavand announced on Monday.

So far, there have been no reports of damage to historical monuments, the official added.

Two people are confirmed dead and three injured, after the earthquake occurred at a depth of 15 kilometers and was felt in the neighboring province of Kerman and Qeshm Island in the Persian Gulf.

In rural areas of Fin, a number of houses have been damaged. There were also reports of power and telecommunication outages in some parts of Hormozgan.

According to regional media, the force of the quake was so strong that tremors measuring 2.3 on the Richter scale could be felt across the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

Known as the province of islands, Hormozgan province is located on the northern coasts of the Persian Gulf. It embraces scenic islands among which Kish, Hormuz, Hengam, and Qeshm are the most beautiful ones and top tourist destinations in southern Iran.

Over the past couple of decades, the coral Kish Island has become a beach resort where visitors can swim, shop, and sample a laid-back and relatively liberated local lifestyle. It is home to free-trade-zone status, with ever-growing hotels, shopping centers, apartment blocks, and retail complexes.

Hormuz, which is mostly barren and hilly, is situated some eight kilometers off the coast on the Strait of Hormuz, which attracts many tourists by its colorful mountains, silver sand shores, and great local people.

Hengam Island has scenery rocky shores, serene sunset, and kind natives, which can attract travelers who enjoy a relaxing trip by spending time on this tranquil island.

Qeshm Island is a heaven for eco-tourists as it embraces wide-ranging attractions such as the Hara marine forests and about 60 villages dotted mostly across its rocky coastlines. The island also features geologically eye-catching canyons, hills, caves, and valleys, most of which are protected as part of the UNESCO-tagged Qeshm Island Geopark, itself a haven for nature-lovers.

