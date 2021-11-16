Iranian volleyball teams invited to Cornacchia World Cup

TEHRAN – Iran U16 and U19 volleyball teams have been invited to 2022 Cornacchia World Cup.

The event will be held in Pordenone, Italy from April 15 to 18.

Cornacchia World Cup was ideated by Tiziano Cornacchia in 1983, in memory of “grandpa Ferruccio”. Now the tournament is managed with Stefano and Matteo (Tiziano’s sons) and the support of the whole family, who grew up with a unique passion for volleyball.



In four decades, Cornacchia World Cup hosted the most important Italian volleyball Clubs and hundreds of foreign teams from five continents.