Iran to host international nuclear energy meeting in early March

TEHRAN - The Research Center for Atomic Technology plans to hold the 28th national and first international conference on nuclear technology on March 2-4.

The conference will be held virtually at the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

The AEOI public relations office announced on Tuesday that those who are willing to participate at the conference can submit their research works to the secretariat of the conference by December 20.

The nuclear energy conference, which is held annually, is considered the greatest scientific event in the country. For the first time it will be held at international level.

The conference will cover a long list of technical and specialized issues. Subjects such as nuclear management, nuclear rights, nuclear safety and safeguards will be discussed at the meeting.