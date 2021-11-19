What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Paintings by Italian artist Gianni Fornaresio are currently on view in an exhibition at Vista Gallery.

The exhibition named “Goconde” will run until November 29 at the gallery located at No. 11, 12th Alley, Mir Emad St.

Painting

* Ehsan Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Nilufar Shahidi, Hossein Khoshhal, Fatemeh Fayyazi, Kimia Salari, Sahel Marjani, Samira Abbasi, Farhad Nemati and several other artists.

Entitled “Emersion”, the exhibit will run until November 24 at the gallery located at No. 22, East 14th St. in the Ajudanieh neighborhood.

* Mina Sabzi is hanging her latest collection of paintings in an exhibition Sohrab Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Water, Wind, Earth and Fire” will run until November 29 at the gallery located at 142 Somayyeh St.

* Negar Gallery is currently playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Negin Ataieh.

The exhibition entitled “Doubt and the Earth” will be running until November 30 at the gallery located at 33 Delaram Alley, East Roshanai St. in the Qeitarieh neighborhood.

* A collection of paintings by Maryam Mojtahedi-Moqaddam is currently on display in an exhibition at Hoom Gallery.

The exhibit will continue until December 3 at the gallery that can be found at No. 2, 4th Alley off Qaem-Maqam St.

* Delgosha Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Ali Ansari.

The exhibit will run until December 17 at the gallery located at 30 Mohajer Alley, Iranshahr St., Karim Khan Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Nahid Behbudian and Neda Ghayuri is currently underway at Mohsen Gallery.

The exhibit runs until December 5 at the gallery located at 42 East Mina Blvd., Naji St., off Zafar St.



Photo

* A collection of stills taken on the sets for director Masud Kimiai’s six movies, including “Reza, the Motorcyclist”, “Dashakol” and “Baluch”, is on view in an exhibition at Golestan Gallery.

Curators Sina Khazimeh and Mani Rezai have selected the stills taken by Amir Naderi, Jafar Akbari, Kiumars Derambakhsh, Farhad Farhadi and Esfandiar Monfaredzadeh.

Entitled “Poem of Kimiai’s Poems”, the exhibition will be running until November 24 at the gallery that can be found at 34 Kamasai St. in the Darus neighborhood.



Sculpture/painting

* Sculptures and paintings by a large group of artists, including Behdad Najafi Asadollahi, Nilufar Qeisari, Maryam Samadi, Negar Salimian and Reza Barati, are on display in an exhibition at Naqsh-e Jahan Gallery.

The exhibit will be running until November 26 at the gallery located at 9 Ayatollah Mahmudi St. in the Niavaran neighborhood.



Multimedia

* Artworks in various media by Elmira Laki are being shown in an exhibition now underway at E1 Gallery.

The exhibit named “Hypoxia” will run until December 10 at the gallery located at 1 Hamid Dead End, off Lesani Alley, Jebheh St., off Mahdieh St. in the Elahieh neighborhood.

