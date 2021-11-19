Esteghlal, Sepahan held in home games: IPL

TEHRAN – Esteghlal and Sepahan football teams were held in their home games on Matchday 5 of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Friday.

Esteghlal played out a goalless draw against bold Nassaji in Tehran’s Azadi stadium.

Sepahan also failed to beat Tractor in Isfahan’s Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium.

Earlier on the day, holders Persepolis were held to a 1-1 draw by Mes in Rafsanjan.

Aghil Kaabi put the hosts in the lead in the 67th minute with a long-range thunderbolt from the set piece but Mehdi Torabi scored the equalizer four minutes later from the penalty spot.

Persepolis could score the winner in the last minutes of the match but their strikers lacked the cutting edge.

Paykan lost to Fajr Sepasi 1-0 in Shiraz. Milad Ahmadi scored the solitary goal of the match.

10-man Foolad edged Havadar 1-0 in Ahvaz. Hamid Bouhamdan scored for the hosts in the 70th minute.

Aluminum remain top of the table with 11 points ahead of Esteghlal due to superior goal difference.