Historical Mirror Room to turn into cultural center

TEHRAN – The Qajar-era (1789-1925) Mirror Room in Shahr-e Kord, the capital of southwestern Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province, is planned to be repurposed into an art and cultural center in the near future.

The highly-decorated chamber, which is located in Mahmoudieh Mansion, has been ceded to the private sector, the head of the Fund for Development of Handicrafts and Handmade Carpet and Revitalization and Utilization of Historical and Cultural Places has announced.

“Mirror Room has been given to the private sector exclusively for cultural and artistic activities,” Hadi Mirzai said on Saturday.

Through private investments, the structure is planned to be fully restored and revitalized, the official explained.

Offering attractive and timely services to investors and tourists in this region can help reveal the hidden tourism potential of the province, he noted.

A central courtyard, courtyard, backyard, warehouses, and rooms with mirrorwork are included in its alcove architecture, which was common in the Qajar residential architecture.

In the Pahlavi era, most of this building was destroyed; only the Mirror Room, some rooms, a part of the north yard, and its backyard remain.

The association of calligraphers of Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari is currently based there.

Some historical sites and monuments across Iran have been temporarily ceded to the private sector during the past couple of years under the close supervision of the Fund, to achieve higher productivity and better maintenance.

The lack of a sufficient government budget for the restoration of all centuries-old sites is the main reason behind the ceding projects.

In 2019, the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts announced that of the numerous historical buildings and structures that are scattered across Iran, some 2,500 ones need restoration.

