CISM Wrestling Championship opening ceremony held

TEHRAN – The opening ceremony of the 5th CISM World Military Wrestling Championship was held in Tehran’s Azadi Hall on Saturday.

A total of 300 athletes from 22 countries are expected to take part in the competition in two freestyle and Greco-Roman categories.

The International Military Sports Council or Conseil International du Sport Militaire (CISM) is an international sports association, established in 1948 and headquartered in Brussels.