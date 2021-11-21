CISM Wrestling Championship opening ceremony held

November 21, 2021 - 12:19

TEHRAN – The opening ceremony of the 5th CISM World Military Wrestling Championship was held in Tehran’s Azadi Hall on Saturday.

A total of 300 athletes from 22 countries are expected to take part in the competition in two freestyle and Greco-Roman categories.

The International Military Sports Council or Conseil International du Sport Militaire (CISM) is an international sports association, established in 1948 and headquartered in Brussels.

