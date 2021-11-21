Iran volleyball federation’s long-term plans revealed

TEHRAN – Mohammadreza Davarzani, head of Iran volleyball federation, has revealed the long-term plans of the federation until 2024 Olympic Games.

He had targeted a place in top four teams in the 2020 Olympic Games but Iran, headed by Russian coach Vladimir Alekno, finished in ninth place out of 12 teams. Shortly after, the National Team claimed the gold medal of the 2021 Asian Volleyball Championship under guidance of Iranian coach Behrouz Ataei.

Now, Davarzani has his sights set on more silverware in the upcoming events.

“When I started my work as head of volleyball federation, I focused on long-term goals including playing in FIVB Volleyball World League, winning Asian Games and Asian championships. At that time, so many people said it would be unbelievable. We achieved our goals by setting out our plans. We are among the top teams in the world at the moment,” Davarzani said.

“Our main goal is to qualify for final four of 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship, 2023 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Cup and 2024 Olympic Games for the first time in our history. We're also going to advance to the final four of 2021 Asian Women's Volleyball Championship for the first time,” he added.