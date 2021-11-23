Volleyball needs infrastructure to shine in the world: expert

TEHRAN – Former Iran volleyball team opposite Behnam Mahmoudi reacted to the talks of the president of the Iran’s Volleyball Federation Mohammadreza Davarzani.

Davarzani has recently revealed the short-term and long-term plans of the federation till the 2024 Summer Olympics. In the second four-year period of his presidency, Davarzani unveiled his ideals and goals, including placing Iran among the top four volleyball teams globally.

“In Iran, the infrastructure suitable for sports is almost half of the developed countries,” said Mahmoudi in his interview with Tehran Times. “However, in terms of talent and human resource, I can say that Iran is among the best in the world.”

“But, the main problem is the management in the Iranian sport and the people who are selected or elected as the head of federations or sports organizations,” he added.

“After more than 40 years, we are in a stage of the time that we have to go to young and professional managers in sports and use their expertise. The volleyball also needs the same approach,” h the 41-year-old expert added.

Mahmoudi, who capped for more than eight years in the Iran National Volleyball Team as a player, referred to Davarzani's claims and said: “Everyone has a plan for his job or for what he does in his life. I had a goal when I was a player. My ideal goal was to play for Iran national team and play in the Italian league with the best players in the world.

“But when you talk about your ideals, you must have a strategy and an exact plan to fulfill your promises or your objectives. Moreover, as a sports official or president of a federation, you must be accountable for how you respond to public opinion if you fail to achieve your goals. It is not just about talking, but it is about acting and getting results.

“Mr. Davarzani has achieved part of his goals, but he, unfortunately, didn't meet them all. For being among the top four in the world, we need to have a good league, invest in coaching education, discover talents all over the country, and many other factors.

"We must also use the thoughts and experiences of volleyball professionals and experts in our country, value collective wisdom, and avoid individual decision making," concluded Mahmoudi.