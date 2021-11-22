Natural gas consumption exceeds production level, warns NIGC

TEHRAN - Head of the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC)’s Production Coordination and Supervision Management Ahmad Zamani said the consumption of natural gas in the country has exceeded the current production level, Shana reported.

Speaking to the national TV on Monday, Zamani called on various sectors to manage their consumption during the cold season’s peak consumption period.

“Considering the recent reduction in temperature, people should put consumption management and optimal use of heating appliances on their agenda, because only by observing the optimal consumption patterns we can reduce the gap between production and consumption and get through this early winter,” the official said.

According to Zamani, the household sector accounts for a big share in the country’s natural gas consumption, and optimal use by this sector would reduce the country’s total consumption to a great extent.

“In this season, it is important to maintain an optimal temperature in households; because with the decrease of the temperature, consumption in this sector increases sharply,” he said, adding: “Our emphasis is more on observing the comfort temperature in the households (18-21 degrees Celsius) while wearing warm clothes, limiting the heating space in the house, and turning off the heating devices when leaving the house.”

Earlier this month, Iranian Gas Transmission Company (IGTC)’s Managing Director Mehdi Jamshidi Dana said his company is completely prepared for sustainable gas supply throughout the country during winter.

He said major overhaul operations have been carried out for pressure boosting facilities, pipeline operation centers, and smart monitoring stations, while timely periodic visits have also been done to ensure sustainable and secure gas supply to Iranian subscribers in the country during winter.

Stating that the company has taken all the necessary measures for the sustained transmission of gas during the winter, Jamshidi Dana said: "Due to the increase in the amount of gas consumption at peak periods, all operational areas are ready to operate at maximum capacity and spare units are also prepared to ensure the stability of gas transmission and to avoid any disruption."

The official further called on the people to manage their consumption during the peak periods to help the national Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) and IGTC to maintain gas supply during the cold season.

EF/MA