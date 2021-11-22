Kolivand appointed new head of IRCS

TEHRAN – President Ebrahim Raisi has appointed Pir-Hossein Kolivand as the new head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) for four years, replacing Karim Hemmati.

Kolivand was the former head of the Medical Emergency Organization and the head of the relief and rescue department of IRCS.

In his decree, Raisi called on Kolivand to provide timely humanitarian services to those in need and victims of natural disasters with the participation of people, NGOs, and responsible bodies, and to interact with the International Committee of the Red Cross and related international institutions, highlighting that take action to offer services with a commitment to justice and law.

IRCS among world’s top five societies

The IRCS, established in 1922, is one of the first and oldest members of the movement and is currently one of the top five societies in the world due to its significant activities in the national and international arenas.

In 2005, the IRCS received the Henry Davison Award for outstanding humanitarian services, and the IRCS initiative of volunteers was selected as the best project (out of 50 projects from 45 national societies), by the General Assembly of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

In addition to offering services to the victims of natural disasters in the country, it has taken numerous missions in international disasters and incidents helping the people of Afghanistan, Palestine, Iraq, Southeast Asia earthquake, Lebanon, Gaza, Somalia, and Yemen.

In case of natural disasters or for provision of medical services to the deprived, it dispatches medical teams, which consist of doctors, paramedics, nurses, social workers, and health experts who are sent to provide free health care to disadvantaged areas and villages identified and assessed by other volunteer groups.

FB/MG



