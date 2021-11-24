Iran to send 165 athletes to Asian Youth Para Games

TEHRAN – A total of 165 athletes will represent Iran at the fourth edition of the Asian Youth Para Games.

The Games will be held in Manama, Bahrain from Dec. 2 to 6.

Iran finished in second place in the previous edition in the UAE behind Japan.

A total of 750 Para athletes from 29 countries are expected to participate in the competitions.

“We will participate in the Games with the aim of maintaining our previous position. The Iranian Para athletes will partake in nine sports namely, athletic, badminton, boccia, goalball, powerlifting, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo and wheelchair basketball,” Mohammad Tabe, Iran’s chef de mission at the 2021 Asian Youth Para Games, said in the press conference on Wednesday.

The first Asian Youth Para Games was held in Tokyo, Japan in 2009 and Kuala Lumpur hosted the second edition four years later.