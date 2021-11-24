Iran’s Aghaei candidate for BWF Athletes’ Commission

TEHRAN – Iranian badminton player Soraya Aghaei has been shortlisted for the Athletes’ Commission of the Badminton World Federation (BWF).

The elections for the Commission will take place on Dec. 17 alongside the 2021 BWF World Championships in Huelva, Spain.

Eligible voters will be able to “vote in person” at the Championships or vote online.

There are six positions available and the term is for four years (2021 – 2025). The Chair of the Athletes’ Commission will be elected by the new Athletes’ Commission and that person will become a BWF Council member after the vetting process required under the BWF constitution.

The nine candidates are: Adam Hall (SCO), Greysia Polii (INA), Hadia Mohamed Hosny EL Said (EGY), Iris Wang (USA), Kim So-yeong (KOR), Pusarla V. Sindhu (IND), Robin Tabeling (NED), Soraya Aghaei Hajiagha (IRA) and Zheng Siwei (CHN).

Soraya Aghaei competed at Tokyo 2020 as the first ever women’s badminton player to represent Iran at the Olympic Games. Soraya, who started playing badminton aged seven, wants to be a voice for all athletes “so that together we can pursue our dreams and achieve our goals together”.