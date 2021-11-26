What’s in Tehran art galleries

A collection of paintings by veteran Iranian filmmaker Masud Kimiai is on view in an exhibition at Golestan Gallery. The exhibit will be running until December 8 at the gallery, which can be found at 34 Kamasai St. in the Darus neighborhood.

Painting

* Ehsan Arjmand is showcasing his latest paintings in an exhibition at Sareban Gallery.

The exhibit named “Suspension of the Body” will run until December 6 at the gallery located at 130 Hoveizeh St. off Sohrevardi St.

* A collection of paintings by Pardis Shafieiun is on display in an exhibition at Shokuh Gallery.

Entitled “Cold Season Memories”, the exhibit will run until December 7 at the gallery located at 19 Amir Nuri Alley, North Salimi St. off Andarzgu Blvd.

* Nian Gallery is currently playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Maryam Tabatabai.

The exhibition entitled “In the Midst of Darkness” will be running until December 13 at the gallery located at 5 Abhari Alley, Vafai St. off Tur St. off South Mofatteh St.

* Paintings by Amir Shalmani are currently on view in an exhibition at Afrand Gallery.

The exhibit named “Tower” will be running until December 10 at the gallery located at 48 Jalal Hosseini St., Jahan Ara St. off Jalal Ale-Ahmad Highway.

* Sanam Sayehafkan is hanging her latest collection of paintings in an exhibition at Bavan Gallery.

The exhibit named “Labyrinth” will run until December 13 at the gallery located at 7 Abdo off Lareztan St. off Motahhari Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Samira Alborzkuh is currently underway at Shirin Gallery 2.

The exhibit titled “Handmade Virus” will continue until December 8 at the gallery, which can be found at No. 5, 13th St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Paintings by Shaqayeq Mehdi and Mohadeseh Eivazkhani are on display in an exhibition at Asr Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Duet II” will run until December 6 at the gallery located at 18 Delaviz St. off North Mirzaye Shirazi St.

* A gallery is hosting an exhibition of paintings by Hajar Rahgozar.

The exhibit named “Wadi” will run until December 6 at the gallery located at 7 Arshad Alley, Azodi St. off Karim Khan St.

Sculpture

* An exhibition of sculptures by Kusha Musavi is currently underway at Aran Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Static” will run until December 10 at the gallery located at 5 Lolagar St., Neauphle-le-Chateau St.

* Argo Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of sculptures by Hamun Vaziri Moqaddam.

The showcase entitled “Unrealized Projects” will run until February 11, 2022, at the gallery located at 6 Behdasht Alley, Taqavi St. off Ferdowsi St.

* Homa Gallery is showcasing a collection of sculptures by Alireza Astaneh in an exhibition named “Panic Room”.

The exhibit will run until December 7 at the gallery that can be found at No. 8, Fourth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

Drawing

* An exhibition of drawings by Anis Tabarai is currently underway at Dena Gallery.

The exhibition will run until December 6 at the gallery located at 4 Sussan Alley off Qarani St.

* A collection of drawings by Kavian Hazeli is on display in an exhibition at Vaali Gallery.

The exhibition named “A Fraction of the Whole” will be running until December 7 at the gallery that can be found at 72 Khoddami St., Vanak Sq.

ABU/MG