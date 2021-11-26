New NPC head appointed

TEHRAN- Iranian Oil Minister Javad Oji has named Morteza Shah-Mirzaei as the new head of the National Petrochemical Company (NPC), Mehr News Agency reported on Friday.

Shah-Mirzaei, who has previously served as the director-general of the Oil Ministry’s supervision and Inspection Office, replaced Behzad Mohammadi who held the position for over three years.

Mohammadi, who was previously the managing director of Iran’s Oil Industries Engineering & Construction Group (OIEC), took office as the head of the NPC back in November 2018.

Photo: Shah-Mirzaei (R) shakes hand with Oji in an undated photo