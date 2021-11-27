Taylor gave me motivation to win gold: Yazdani

TEHRAN - Hassan “The Greatest” Yazdani headed into the Oslo World Championships with revenge on his mind. He lost to career rival David Taylor (USA) in three consecutive matches – including once in August via a last-second takedown in the Tokyo Olympic finals, however he says the American gave him inspiration to win the gold medal.

Yazdani turned the tides in Oslo on a cold October night and exacted revenge on Taylor and claimed his third world title.

United World Wrestling sat down with Yazdani after his epic win to talk about the losses that drove him to become a three-time world champion, what was different about his Iranian team in Oslo and what’s motivating him to chase a second Olympic gold medal.

Yazdani controlled the 86kg world finals match from start to finish to notch a solid 6-2 victory over Taylor in the highly anticipated 86kg final at the Oslo World Championships.

Yazdani's victory, coming two months after a heartbreaking loss to Taylor in the final at the Tokyo Olympics, gave him a third world title to go with his 2016 Rio Olympic gold, and capped a remarkable day for Iran in the Jordal Amfi arena.

“I made the people of Iran happy," Yazdani said. “I need to appreciate Taylor, because he worked as a motivation and inspiration for me to work better and better and become the champion.”

“Iran always supports their wrestlers and fans here were great,” Yazdani said. “And it was because of them and God I won.”