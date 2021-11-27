Tourist complexes under construction in Ardabil

TEHRAN – Three tourist complexes are currently under construction across the northwestern province of Ardabil, the provincial tourism chief has announced.

An investment value of 1.7 trillion rials (about $41 million at the official exchange rate of 42,000 rials per dollar) has been channeled into the projects, Nader Fallahi said on Saturday.

The projects, which are being carried out in collaboration with the private sector, are estimated to generate 220 job opportunities upon their completion, he explained.

In April, tourism authorities of the province announced that they have developed extensive plans to draw more tourists during the winter season to the province and make it the winter tourism hub of the country.

Sprawling on a high, windswept plateau, Ardabil is well-known for having lush natural beauties, hospitable people, and its silk and carpet trade tradition. It is also home to the UNESCO-registered Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and Shrine Ensemble.

The province is very cold in winter and mild in summer, attracting thousands every year. The capital city of Ardabil is usually recorded as one of the coldest cities in the country in winter.

ABU/AFM