Tehran hosts Iran-Zimbabwe business forum

TEHRAN – Iran and Zimbabwe explored ways of expanding economic cooperation in a business forum held in Tehran on Monday, IRIB reported.

The forum was attended by senior officials from both sides including the Director-General of International Affairs at the Iranian Ministry of Labor, Cooperatives and Social Welfare Hamed Forouzan, and Zimbabwe’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade David Musabayana.

During the event, the two sides emphasized the expansion of relations in trade and economic fields with a focus on neutralizing the U.S. sanctions and preparing for the 9th meeting of the two countries’ Joint Economic Committee.

Speaking in the meeting, Forouzan pointed to the long and deep political and economic cooperation between Iran and Zimbabwe and noted that Iran has always been a strong supporter of anti-colonialism in African countries.

He placed special emphasis on the capacities and potentials of Iran’s Social Security Investment Company, affiliated with the Ministry of Labor and Cooperatives, and said that the presence of senior managers of the company in the joint meeting shows Iran's serious determination to develop economic and trade cooperation with Zimbabwe in order to neutralize oppressive sanctions imposed against both countries.

The subsidiaries of the Ministry of Labor, Cooperatives, and Social Welfare are ready to expand and develop their cooperation with Zimbabwe in the field of technical-engineering services, solar energy, pharmaceutical, and petrochemical industries, Forouzan said.

Musabayana, for his part, pointed to the serious will and interest of his country to increase economic cooperation with Iran, and said, "Today's meeting with the managers of the Social Security Investment Company and holding talks with them shows the Islamic Republic of Iran's trust in Zimbabwe. We also are interested in cooperation of two countries of Iran and Zimbabwe in trade and economic relations.”

Referring to the long-standing relationship between the two countries, the official said: "We will soon work together to neutralize the U.S. sanctions."

EF/MA