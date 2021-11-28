Ganjzadeh elected head of Iran Athletes’ Commission

TEHRAN – Olympic gold medal winner Sajad Ganjzadeh was chosen as chairperson of Iran Athletes’ Commission.

In the election held in Iran’s National Olympic Committee (NOC)’s headquarters on Sunday, Ganjzadeh was voted as the chairperson in the election which was attended by 17 members of the commission.

Iran’s NOC president Reza Salehi Amiri also participated in the election.

Ganjzadeh claimed a gold medal in Tokyo 2020 in the men's karate kumite competition in the +75kg category after emerging victorious over his Saudi Arabian rival Tariq Hamedi.

Woman shooter Najmeh Khedmati was also elected as the commission’s deputy chairperson.

The mission of the Athletes’ Commission is to represent the views of the whole Iranian athlete community and making sure that athletes’ voices are heard within the Iran’s sports organizers.