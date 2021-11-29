High-ranking Iranian delegation visits Syria seeking expansion of economic ties

TEHRAN - Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Reza Fatemi Amin has visited Syria on top of a high-ranking delegation to attend an Iran-Syria Joint Economic Committee meeting and also to launch the country’s exclusive exhibition in Damascus.

As Mehr News Agency reported, upon arrival on Monday morning, Fatemi Amin met with the Syrian Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade Mohammad Samer al-Khalil in which the Iranian minister said the focus of his visit to Syria will be on economic relations in various sectors.

“Many products can be produced in Syria and exported to other Arab countries and the countries in the region,” Fatemi Amin said.

Regarding the promotion of trade and economic cooperation, Fatemi Amin stated: “The first point that we will focus on is balancing the trade between the two countries; Certainly, Syria is facing serious economic problems, and unilateral exports may not be a viable option, so the key point is to establish a balanced economic relationship that benefits both sides.”

“We have prepared several practical proposals, which we will share with Syrian ministers, so that a practical and agile picture of the two countries' economic cooperation may be drawn,” he noted.

The Syrian minister for his part said that his country's new investment law has provided good opportunities for foreign investors.

“Iranian companies have significant experience and capabilities, we are interested in taking advantage of the opportunities and offer them customs and tax exemptions,” Samer al-Khalil said.

There is no doubt that the economic authorities of Tehran and Damascus are seeking trade and economic development that would serve the interests of both countries, he added.

During his three-day visit to Damascus, Fatemi Amin is also scheduled to meet with other Syrian officials, including the minister of Interior, the minister of finance, as well as the minister of oil and mineral resources to discuss ways to expand economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

EF/MA

Photo: Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Reza Fatemi Amin (2nd L) and Syrian Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade Mohammad Samer al-Khalil (2nd R)