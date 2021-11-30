Biographies published to honor school-building benefactors

TEHRAN – Some 55 biography books have been compiled, 46 of which published and unveiled so far to honor school-building benefactors, according to the Organization for Development, Renovation, and Equipping Schools.

School-building donors have made a significant contribution to providing students with the opportunity to study in all parts of the country.

Some 30 percent of the country’s schools have been constructed by school-building benefactors; there are 450 school-building charities in Iran.

These philanthropists deserve to be honored, appreciated, and introduced as celebrities who have invested their resources in building the future of children. Therefore, compiling and publishing a biography of self-sacrifice and charity in society, in addition to introducing the noble thought and great spirit of these benefactors and role models for adolescents and young people, will promote and spread the culture of good work.

Iran has many school-building benefactors amounting to 650,000 people inside and 1,000 people outside the country.

About 10 percent of charitable schools are built with the participation of charities abroad. This is a valuable asset, which should be promoted.

A total of 36 trillion rials (nearly $857 million at the official rate of 42,000 rials) has been allocated to renovate the schools nationwide over the past 8 years, Seyed Mohammad-Ali Afshani, former head of the Organization for Development, Renovation, and Equipping Schools, said.

FB/MG