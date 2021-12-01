Golden Pen of Belgrade honors Iranian illustrators Matak, Zakeri

TEHRAN – Iranian illustrators Mohammad-Hossein (Mason) Matak and Majid Zakeri have won two of three awards at the 51st Golden Pen of Belgrade awards, and the 16th International Biennial of Illustrations.

Slovakian illustrator Jozef Pevolka won the other prize of the event, while Serbian artist Nikolina Radulovic Velic received the grand prix, Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA - Kanoon) announced on Wednesday.

Works by 31 Iranian illustrators have also been published in the catalog of the biennial, whose front cover features an illustration by Iranian artist Nuhsin Sadeqian, the winner of the grand prix of the 50th Golden Pen of Belgrade.

A collection of works by Sadeqian are also on view in an exhibition at the Jade Gallery in the Museum of Applied Arts in Belgrade. The exhibition runs until December 4.

The exhibition of the biennial, which is organized by the Association of Fine Artists of Applied Arts and Designers of Serbia, opened on November 23 at the Residence of Princess Ljubica and will run until December 3.

Published by Kanoon, “Friendship Cookie” (also known as “A Friend or a Cookie?”), which carries illustrations by Matak has been introduced in the biennial’s catalog.

The catalog also features “Am I Sleeping or Awake?” written and illustrated by Samaneh Salavati, a winner of the 50th Golden Pen of Belgrade.

“Panbeduneh and Mahtutus in the Snowy Night” illustrated by Ghazal Fathollahi is another Persian bestseller introduced in the catalog.

Written by Meria Yazdani, the book tells the story of Panbeduneh, a little rabbit that is lost in the forest during a snowy night. Panbeduneh’s mother and other rabbits are worried about Panbeduneh. So they begin praying for the little rabbit.

On the sidelines of the Golden Pen of Belgrade, the Singidunum Gallery in collaboration with the Italian Cultural Center is organizing an exhibition showcasing works by the special guest of this year’s Golden Pen of Belgrade, Lorenzo Ceccotti LRNZ from Rome. His exhibition will continue until December 25.

David Vartabedian was president of the council for the 51st Golden Pen of Belgrade, The council also includes Slobodan Jovanovic, a senior curator of the Museum of Applied Arts in Belgrade, graphic designer Danijela Paracki, painter and illustrator Vladimir Vesovic, art historian Dragana Palavestra, illustrator Iva Ciric and author Drazen Kovacevic.

Photo: A poster announces Iranian illustrator Mohammad-Hossein (Mason) Matak’s “Friendship Cookie” as a winner of the 51st Golden Pen of Belgrade awards, and the 16th International Biennial of Illustrations.

