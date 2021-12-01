Isabel Wilkerson’s “Caste” appears in Persian

TEHRAN – American journalist Isabel Wilkerson’s nonfiction book “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” has been published in Persian.

Maaref is the publisher of the book translated by Payam Derakhshanfar.

In this brilliant book published in August 2020, Wilkerson gives us a masterful portrait of an unseen phenomenon in America as she explores, through an immersive, deeply researched narrative and stories about real people, how America today and throughout its history has been shaped by a hidden caste system, a rigid hierarchy of human rankings.

Beyond race, class, or other factors, there is a powerful caste system that influences people’s lives and behavior and the nation’s fate.

Linking the caste systems of America, India and Nazi Germany, Wilkerson explores eight pillars that underlie caste systems across civilizations, including a divine will, bloodlines, stigma and more.

Using riveting stories about people—including Martin Luther King, Jr., baseball’s Satchel Paige, a single father and his toddler son, Wilkerson herself, and many others—she shows the ways that the insidious undertow of caste is experienced every day.

She documents how the Nazis studied the racial systems in America to plan their out-cast of the Jews; she discusses why the cruel logic of caste requires that there be a bottom rung for those in the middle to measure themselves against; she writes about the surprising health costs of caste, in depression and life expectancy, and the effects of this hierarchy on our culture and politics.

Finally, she points forward to ways America can move beyond the artificial and destructive separations of human divisions, toward hope in our common humanity.

“Caste”, which followed Wilkerson’s 2010 book “The Warmth of Other Suns”, was met with critical acclaim and commercial success.

It won or was nominated for several awards, and was featured prominently on nonfiction bestsellers lists and year-end best-books lists.

