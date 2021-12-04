Plan to revive native medicinal plants on agenda

TEHRAN – A national plan will be implemented by the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology to develop botanical gardens in order to revive native medicinal plants, IRNA reported on Saturday.

By identifying native and unique medicinal plants in different regions of the country, the ground for the development and revival of these products is provided.

In this regard, the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology seeks to develop and revive botanical gardens and medicinal plants native to different parts of the country.

About 30,000 plant species are identified in the world, with Iran's share of about 8,000 species. Protecting these valuable biological resources in the country can help the economic prosperity of the cities and villages, as well as create local and sustainable businesses in these areas.

Development and revitalization of botanical gardens and five development projects will be piloted in the cities of Mashhad, Gonabad, and Alamut, as well as the provinces of Kohgiluyeh-Boyerahmad and Lorestan.

In the next stage, a plan for the collection of native and endangered medicinal plants will be implemented in Kerman province.

In October, the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology registered 120 national standards for medicinal herbs and traditional medicine to improve the quality of products.

In September, ten national plans were defined to promote the culture of production and consumption of medicinal plants by the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology.

Iranian traditional medicine is one of the most ancient forms of traditional medicine. It is grounded in the concept of four senses of humor: phlegm (Balgham), blood (Dam), yellow bile (Safra'), and black bile (Sauda'). The concept of four senses of humor is based on the teachings of Rhazes and Avicenna into an elaborate medical system.

Iranian traditional medicine strongly focuses on prioritizing health maintenance and disease prevention over treatment.

8,000 herbal species grow in Iran

So far, about 30,000 plant species are identified in the world, with Iran's share of about 8,000 species that its plant diversity is more than the whole of Europe.

Currently, about 2,300 species of medicinal plants have been identified in the country, accounting for one-third of the medicines used in human societies, the share of world trade in these products is about $124 billion and Iran’s share is $570 million, which is only 0.5 percent of the total.

The per capita consumption of medicinal plants in Iran is about one kilogram of dried plants, in other words, 83,000 tons of medicinal plants worth 1.2 trillion rials (around $29 million at the official rate of 42,000 rials) are consumed in the country, while in Europe this amount is 900 grams and in the United States is 2.5 kilograms.

FB/MG



