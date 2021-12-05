Prehistorical objects donated to Kerman tourism directorate

TEHRAN – An Iranian cultural heritage lover has recently donated five prehistorical relics to the tourism directorate of the southeastern Kerman province.

Estimated to date from the prehistorical times, the objects include an earthenware jar and bowl as well as a dagger blade, IRNA quoted a senior police official as saying on Tuesday.

The big and sprawling province is something of a cultural melting pot, blending various regional cultures over time. It is also home to rich tourist spots and historical sites including bazaars, mosques, caravanserais, and ruins of ancient urban areas.

The city of Kerman was probably founded by the Sassanid king Ardashir I (reigned 224–241 CE). Under the Safavids, who took control in 1501, it came to be known as Kerman and was made capital of the province. The city was sacked by the Uzbeks in 1509 but was quickly rebuilt. Declining Safavid power in the 17th and early 18th centuries allowed Kerman to be attacked and occupied by Afghan tribesmen in 1720.

Kerman province is bounded by the provinces of Fars on the west, Yazd on the north, South Khorasan on the northeast, Sistan-Baluchestan on the east, and Hormozgan on the south. It includes the southern part of the central Iranian desert, the Dasht-e Lut.

