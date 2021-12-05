Legal boundaries of eight historical sites declared  

TEHRAN - Legal boundaries and properties of eight historical sites and structures have recently been determined and declared to the governor-general of Lorestan province.

A mud-brick minaret, a garden, and some archaeological sites are among sites demarcated to benefit from further protection and prevention of any possible destruction, IRIB reported.

Lorestan, which is a region of raw beauty, was inhabited by Iranian Indo-European peoples, including the Medes, c. 1000 BC. Cimmerians and Scythians intermittently ruled the region from about 700 to 625 BC.

Lorestan was incorporated into the growing Achaemenid Empire in about 540 BC and successively was part of the Seleucid, Parthian, and Sassanid dynasties.

AFM