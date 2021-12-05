Aminzadeh takes Iran’s third gold at World Powerlifting Championships

TEHRAN – Ahmad Aminzadeh claimed Iran’s third gold at the 2021 World Para Powerlifting Championships on Sunday in Tbilisi, Georgia.

He lifted 255kg in the men’s over 107kg and finished in first place.

His countryman Mehdi Sayadi took the silver with a lift of 247kg.

Bronze medal went to Russian powerlifter Konstantin Matsnev who lifted 243kg.

Iran’s Hamed Solhipour in the 97kg and Aliakbar Gharibshi in the 107kg had previously won two gold medals in the competition.

The tournament is one of the compulsory tournaments to qualify for the 2024 Summer Paralympics in Paris, France.

Photo by World Para Powerlifting