Iran-Venezuela oil cooperation must take a new form, Raisi says

TEHRAN - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said Iran-Venezuela oil cooperation must take a new form and the two sides need to take further steps for expanding cooperation in the fields of refining and petrochemicals as well, Shana reported on Sunday.

Raisi, in a telephone conversation with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, called the relations between the two countries strategic, and said: "The current relations between Iran and Venezuela should be bolstered under the new Iranian administration."

Referring to the high capacity of the two countries in various areas, he added: "Development of relations between Tehran and Caracas is a necessity, especially in trade and economic issues."

Emphasizing the desire for independence, justice, fighting arrogance and the struggle of the Venezuelan people and government against the domination system, the president stated: “The reason for the sanctions imposed by the arrogant system and the United States on the Venezuelan people and government is their independence and freedom.”

Referring to the position of Iran and Venezuela in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), he said: "Oil cooperation between the two countries must take a new form and in the field of refining and petrochemical resources, we need to take greater steps."

Earlier this month, Iran delivered the fourth shipment of its gas condensate to Venezuela in line with concluding a contract with Venezuela for exporting gas condensate and importing crude oil in return.

The two countries earlier this year formalized a swap deal under which Iran would continue supplying condensate to Caracas and received Venezuelan crude in return.

