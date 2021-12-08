Iran tops medal table at Asian Youth Para Games

TEHRAN - Iran topped medal tally of the 2021 Asian Youth Para Games held in Bahrain.

The Iranian athletes claimed 44 gold medals, 53 silvers and 25 bronzes.

Thailand came second with 33 (gold), 25 (silver) and 17 (bronze) medals.

Iran sent 165 athletes to the fourth edition of the Games which were held in Manama, Bahrain from Dec. 2 to 6.

Iran finished in second place in the previous edition in the UAE behind Japan.

A total of 750 Para athletes from 29 countries are expected to participate in the competitions.

The first Asian Youth Para Games was held in Tokyo, Japan in 2009 and Kuala Lumpur hosted the second edition four years later.

At the closing ceremony, the flag was handed over to the next host city, Tashkent who will stage the games in 2025.