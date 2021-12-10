President Raisi visits Lorestan Province

TEHRAN – Following a series of provincial visits since the new government’s incumbency, President Ebrahim Raisi visited Lorestan Province heading a high-ranking delegation on Friday.

Accompanied by members of his cabinet, including Energy Minister, Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister, Agriculture Minister, Culture Minister as well as Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare Minister, Raisi arrived at Khorramabad on Friday morning.

Speaking to the press at the Khorramabad airport, Raisi noted that he and his ministers were going to hold several meetings with local authorities in order to get informed about the problems and issues that people are facing in the province and to provide some solutions for these issues.

“In Lorestan, we see that despite having a good infrastructure capacity, in industry, some industrial units are semi-closed and some have been fully closed, and since Lorestan needs a lot of work and job creation, this situation is not acceptable,” the president said.

“The focus of our programs is to examine the obstacles and problems and decide what can be done in the province and address the rest in Tehran,” Raisi added.

While in Khorramabad, President Raisi visited some of the city’s industrial units and factories and held talks with the employees.

During the visit to the province, the ministers traveled to various cities across the province and held talks with local authorities to resolve the problems in the region.

Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade Reza Fatemi Amin traveled to Boroujerd, Minister of Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare Hojjatollah Abdol-Maleki visited Azna and Dorud, Agriculture Minister Javad Sadati-Nejad went to Selseleh and Delfan, while Minister of Sports and Youth Hamid Sajadi traveled to Kuhdasht and Romeskan.

This was President Raisi’s 11th provincial visit since he took office back in August.

