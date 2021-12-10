Iran sitting volleyball nominated for Best Team for 2021 Paralympic Sport Awards

TEHRAN – Iran men’s sitting volleyball team have been nominated for the 2021 Paralympic Sport Awards.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has announced the nominees for the Awards, recognizing the achievements from the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Iran were crowned men’s sitting volleyball champions for a record seventh time after overcoming the RPC.

Tokyo 2020 marked the first time since Atlanta 1996 that the gold medal match was not between the Asian team and Bosnia & Herzegovina. Morteza Mehrzad proved key to Iran’s success, scoring 28 points in the final match against Russia.

Great Britain Wheelchair Rugby and USA Women’s Sitting Volleyball are shortlisted for the 2021 Paralympic Sport Awards.

The winners will be announced across the following categories: Best Female, Best Male, Best Team, Best Female Debut, Best Male Debut and Best Official.